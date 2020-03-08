Johnnies Advance to Sweet Sixteen

The no. 2 St. John's University basketball team took down UW-Eau Claire on Saturday to advance to the NCAA Division III Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2001.

After a close opening half, the Johnnies trailed 37-35 at the break. SJU started the second half with a game-tying bucket and then ran away with a lead they would never give up. The Johnnies outscored the Blugolds 43-32 on their way to a 78-69 win.

Zach Hanson led the team with 21 points. Lucas Walford finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jubie Alade also put up 15 points and Colton Codute netted 13.

The Johnnies improve to 27-2 overall. They will face the no. 4 University of St. Thomas for the fourth time this season at home on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.