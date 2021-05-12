John Wesley Milam, 75, St. Cloud

Died: May 9, 2021

Gathering of family and friends celebrating the Life of John Wesley Milam, age 75 of St. Cloud will be held Friday, May 14, 2021 from 12:00 noon until 4:00 p.m. with a time for sharing at 2:00 p.m. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. John passed away at home surrounded by family, on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

John was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota to John and Edna (Frisell) Milam. He spent part of his childhood living in Arizona; later moving to Alexandria, and then to St. Cloud where he graduated from the St. Cloud Technical High School. He later graduated from St. Cloud State University with degrees in Accounting and Sociology. He was united in marriage to Jean Gruber and they shared two children together. He spent most of his working career at Hennen Furniture for 50 years working in various positions. He was always treated like a member of the family there. He later married Joanne Overman Storkamp adding two more children and spouses to the mix. They enjoyed many good years together.

John (Papa) had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren. He always had time to listen and talk to them, read a story, or get down on the floor to play with them when they were little. They loved listening to stories of his travels to faraway places and the unique experiences he had. Science experiments with Papa were a favorite. He loved to spark their curiosity and encourage their sense of wonder. He was always teaching. He will best be remembered by them as someone who cared and loved them deeply.

You never knew where the conversation would lead when you spoke with John. It could range from Mayan history, to botany, or to a seminar on beekeeping. He loved his bees. He was knowledgeable about so many things. With Howard Miller training he continued to repair clocks into retirement.

Our gratitude goes out to the excellent care from the nurses at Coborn Cancer Center for their dedication and care of John while going through chemotherapy. He always enjoyed lively discussions with the nurses during treatment. A heartfelt thank you also to St Croix Hospice. Melissa, Amber, and Jamie were amazing and helped to guide us through this difficult time.

John is survived by his wife, Joanne; children; step-family, John Milam Jr, Samantha (Rick) Milam DuHamel, Jessica (John) Zupansic, Aaron (Jen) Storkamp; siblings, Melanie, Liz and Lon Milam; mother-in-law, Evelyn Overman; grandchildren, Morgan DuHamel, Madeleine (Eli) Pruka, MaryJane DuHamel, Alyssa and Cole Storkamp, Connor and Addie Zupansic.

He is preceded in death by parents John and Edna (Frisell) Milam, and brother-in-Law Gerald Overman.