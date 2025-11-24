June 1, 1955 - November 18, 2025

John was, by all definitions, a legend in the Saint Cloud area for his business acumen; generous nature and ability to uplift most everyone he met. He led life with a grin that could change your mood and a laugh that could fill a room. At first glance you would see him dressed all in black; arms crossed; a menacing mustache and leaning against the wall of the Copper Lantern he owned for 42 years. Always looking so serious until the moment he recognized your face and that enthusiastic greeting he gave when he spoke to someone he knew.

People would travel to his restaurant from all over the state spinning stories of the great Johnny Wa. Talks of his athleticism as the Captain of the SCSU football team or the quarterback and hall-of-famer at Sauk Rapids High School (go Indians). Stories of a softball legend whose home runs were the subject of news articles and reminiscing’s by opponents decades later. Stories of years of service to his community whether it was flipping steaks for the Sauk Rapids fire department or being a Lifetime Member and permanent tail-twister for the Metro Lions Club. Stories of the pulling a ‘Wazooli’ lives on as a an ode and a reference to his extraordinary ability in sports. Stories of a sore loser when betting on football. And stories of many past employees who came back decades later to touch base. No one was a stranger to him for long.

John always said he “would get married when pigs fly”. Well, on September 16th, 1995 pigs flew and no one could believe he was getting married to his wife Marla. His mother always said it would take a strong-willed farm girl to settle him down. They were married for 30 years as of 2025. John ran his business with an iron fist gruff and straight-forward approach as he mentored many youth and people in need of redemption. He was blessed with two daughters Maddie and Shae. He loved his daughters with ferocity. Madison, a spitting image of him, buying his restaurant and following in his footsteps both as a business-owner and mentor of many. Shaelynn is his alter-ego whom he always referred to as the “Child Whisperer” who incorporates both art and children in her life pursuits

John was the essence of an amazing storyteller. Every rendition was based on some true event, holding everyone in rapt attention as the fish got bigger and the stories became legendary. John will live forever on the same counter stool his Dad sat at. His stories and memories will live on forever in the hearts of the many who loved and respected him. The circles were expansive. …his hunting buddies; Lion Club members; sports man’s club; his family; his friends; his girls and his wife.

John was survived by his wife Marla (Walz) and two daughters Maddie and Shae Waseka.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Jack & Jim’s in Duelm on Wednesday, November 26 from 3:00 pm to 6 pm. A meal will be provided. Spoken words at 4:00 pm. You can honor him by wearing camo; blaze orange or Copper Lantern apparel.

His family would love to hear from you with pictures or stories. Submit to:

https://my.guestpix.com/guest/access/130590/iolC1EgP

Memorials are preferred instead of flowers. However, honor him as feels most appropriate to you.