John W. “Jack” Kitzmiller, Sr., 89, Sartell

October 19, 1931 - December 6, 2020

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date for John W. “Jack” Kitzmiller, Sr., age 89 of Sartell who passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Private interment will be at St. Francis Xavier Parish Cemetery in Sartell.

Jack was born October 19, 1931 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to George and Augusta (Bronder) Kitzmiller. He married Lois Ann Honaker on May 7, 1955 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was an Ohio State Patrol Trooper from 1955 until 1965 in Akron, Mt. Vernon and Van Wert. Jack was later a Loss Control Supervisor for MSI Insurance retiring in 1994. After retiring he moved to Naples until returning to Sartell in 2014. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish and Sartell Lions.

Jack is survived by his sons, Jack (Melissa) of Sartell, Rich (Lori Tchida) of Sartell and James of Shorewood; four grandchildren, Katie, Justin (Brittany), Jacob (Whitney) Beleren and Megan (Thomas) Quinn; and five great grandchildren, Daphne, Kellen, Bailey, Amelia and Natalie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lois; brother, Alvin “Dick”; and sister, Joyce Gelle.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.