John W. Arndt, 78, Watkins

October 12, 1946 - June 10, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 30, 2025, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for John W. Arndt, age 78, who died June 10, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family. Inurnment will be in St. John’s Abbey Cemetery, Collegeville, MN. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be from 9:00-10:45 a.m. Monday in the church narthex.

John was born in New Ulm, MN to Vernon and Rose (Wilson) Arndt. He married Ann Huelskamp February 19, 1966, in Church of St. George, St. George, MN. At just 21 years old, John was called to active duty. He served honorably in the Vietnam war from 1968-1969 as part of the 452nd General Supply Company.

John was an avid outdoorsman and tremendous mentor to his children and grandchildren. He took this love of the outdoors and grew a sporting goods business as the owner/operator of Channel Marine and Sports, previously Richmond Marine and Sports in Richmond, MN. John was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Ducks Unlimited, and Paynesville Sportsman Club.

He is survived by his wife, Ann; children, Peggy (Robert) Kelly; Jon Arndt, Stacy (Derek) Penk, Amy (John) Fedie; siblings, Mona (Don) Klassen, Mary (Warren) Bohlmann, Tricia (Greg) Nelson; Nancy (John) Zaczkowski, James (Leona) Arndt, in-laws, Michael (Cindy) Huelskamp, Claudine Huelskamp; grandchildren, RJ (Alyssa) Kelly, Connor Kelly, Clare Kelly, Maeve Kelly, Kennedy Penk, Bryce Penk, Brett Penk, Will Fedie, Grant Fedie, Rose Fedie and great-grandson, Patrick Kelly; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Arndt; brother-in-law, John Huelskamp.

A special thank you to CentraCare Hopsice for the wonderful care of John.

Memorials are preferred to Vietnam Veteran Memorial Fund at www.vvmf.org.