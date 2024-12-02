John T. Luberts, 63, Long Prairie

February 17, 1961 - November 27, 2024

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 5, 2024 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for John Luberts who passed away on November 27, 2024 at his home in Long Prairie. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 4th, from 4-7 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie. Visitation will continue at the funeral home one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday.

John was born February 17, 1961 to Edwin and Elvera (Tabatt) Luberts in Long Prairie. He graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1979. At a young age he acquired the nick name “Bunno” that stuck with him his entire life. He worked for Hart Press/Banta until it’s closure in 2018. He then went to work for The Barrel Mill in Clotho He married Faye Watry. Together they had five children Stacey, Jena, Joshua, Chyna, and Emily. On October 15, 2016, he married Denise Claseman Szech. When they married, three stepchildren were added to his family, Joshua, Tony, and Nikki Szech.

Big Red, Bunno’s 1997 one-ton pickup, was his pride and joy. He had a unique, somewhat sarcastic, sense of humor and seemed to find a nickname for everyone. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He found camping to be a great way to spend time with family. Friends knew him to be always ready for a good party but, more than anything, loved his family. Spending time with them was a priority.

He is survived by his mother, Elvera, of Long Prairie; his children, Stacey (Erik) Melia of Surprise, AZ, Jena (Matt Walter) Bodell of Little Sauk, Joshua (Katie) Luberts of Long Prairie, Chyna Luberts of Sauk Centre and Emily (Alex) Host of Osakis; step-children, Joshua (Eden) Szech of Osakis, Anthony (Rachel Wells) Szech of Egan, and Nicole (Jake) Braun of Egan; sisters Nancy Schwanke of Hutchinson and Deanna Theiler of Long Prairie; Brother Pete (Tina) Luberts of Long Prairie and 11 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father Edwin Luberts; brothers Joseph Luberts and Glenn Luberts; sisters Lucy Rosch, Linda Fahlin, and Mary Luberts; brothers-in-law John Wozniak, Randy Schwanke and Jerry Line.