September 22, 1938 - October 10, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Luxemburg, MN for John F. Stang, Jr. age 87, who died Friday, October 10, 2025, at Benedictine Asher Haus, Cold Spring. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

There will be a visitation from 9:00 – 10:45 at the church prior to the service.

John was born on September 22, 1938, in Collegeville Township, MN to John Sr. and Benigna (Kenning) Stang. He married Bernice Benoit on June 19, 1961, in St. Mary Help of Christians Church, St. Augusta, MN. John served in the Army from 1956 – 1962. He took over the family farm in 1969 and enjoyed playing cards and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Bernice; children, Cindee (Dennis) Hansen, Sandee (Mike) Kunkel, Daniel (Susie), Tami (Arlen) Luepke, Dana (Mark) Laudenbach; siblings, MaryAnn Tschida, Kathryn Schmidt, Fred (Rita) Stang, Lorraine Lauer, David Stang, Lois Warnert, Alan (Barb) Stang, Laure (Leo) Emslander; sister-in-law, Mary Mumm; 11 Grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Robert Tschida, Clarance Schmidt, Eugene Lauer, Jan Stang, and Jack Warnert.

The family would like to thank the staff of Asher Haus for the wonderful care they gave John.