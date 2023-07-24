John Schmid, 68, Princeton

November 18, 1954 - July 18, 2023

John Schmid of Princeton, MN died on Tuesday, July 18th, 2023 at his home, after losing his near four year battle with cancer. He was 68 years old. He was born November 18th, 1954, in Minneapolis, MN to the late Jack and Jackie (Boie) Schmid. He was raised on a farm and was the oldest of five boys. He graduated from Elk River High School in 1972, where he met his wife Patty. They got married in 1973. In 1974, they welcomed their first daughter, Steph, then divorced a year later. John lacked imagination, so he just married Patty again in 1978. Welcoming their second daughter, Kathy, in 1979. They spent the majority of their lives in Princeton.

His hobbies included being on and in the water both water skiing and swimming, deer hunting, and snowmobiling. He enjoyed hobby farming, growing crops for his own cattle at home as well as helping his brothers in their fields. He was known for throwing caution to the wind and going full bore at whatever he was doing. His ideas were usually not well thought out resulting in numerous mishaps; including himself breaking through a windshield, and jumping from things that were not intended to be jumped from. Occasionally, John was responsible for ATV's and even a semi on its side before he realized he had pushed it too far. He had a loud unique laugh that he generously passed down to both of his daughters.

He was a truck driver all of his adult life as was his father and grandfather before him. Trucking was a passion of his. He was dedicated and willing to do whatever it took to get the job done. He wasn't afraid of too many miles, never turned down work, never called in sick and always took care of the equipment he drove. Through his countless miles across the country, he was able to see many things which he enjoyed. Had he never got cancer he would still be driving today.

He is survived by his wife, Patty Schmid; children, Steph (Kyle) Baumann, Kathy (Mike) Kopacek; grandchildren, Katie, Ryan and Jake Baumann, Sam, Max and Joe Kopacek; siblings, Jim (Karen) Schmid, Scott (Janice) Schmid, Mike (Liz) Schmid; in-laws, Mike (Karen) Davis, Terry Davis, Pete Davis, Bob (Mary) Davis, Gord (Anita) Davis, Ed (Lori) Davis and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Jackie Schmid; parents-in-law, Gordon and Nona Davis; brother, Terry Schmid; a stillborn sister; brother-in-law, Jim Davis; sisters-in-law, Pete's Mary, Terry's Mary and Debra Davis; nephew, Tommy Davis; a stillborn granddaughter, Karly Jo Baumann. Per John's wishes, there will be no funeral services.