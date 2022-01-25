John R. Ferche, 92, St. Joseph

October 18, 1929 - January 22, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 31, 2022 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake, MN for John R. Ferche. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Monday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

John Ferche was born on October 18, 1929 to parents Cyril and Mary (Bernick) Ferche. He was the fifth of eight children. John grew up on a small farm near St. Stephen. His early years of school were spent at a one room schoolhouse. After that, he attended Holdingford High School. Upon graduation, he followed in his father’s footsteps and took up carpentry. In 1951, John enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was a crew member with the 315th Combat Cargo, Air Division on a C119 aircraft. He served in Korea and was involved in the French Indo-China War, at the Battle of Dien Bien Phu.

John was a lifetime member of the DAV, the VFW and The North American Hunting Club. He was active with Boy Scout Troops in St. Stephen and Sartell, as well as the Soap Box Derby, Big Brothers and being a Fire Arms Safety Instructor. Among his many hobbies and talents, John was an avid hunter and fisherman, a superior wood carver and a fabulous story teller. After attending St. Cloud State University, he joined his brother Robert, who started Ferche Millwork Inc.

In 1971, John met the “Love of His Life”, Yvonne Thielmann. They later were united in marriage on June 2, 1972, in St. Marcus Church, Clear Lake, MN. Yvonne was the Joy of his life and he missed her terribly. He looked forward to the day they would be together again. That day came peacefully on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

John leaves behind his brothers, Robert (Nancy), Ben and Dennis Ferche; sister, Mary (Ferche) Luedemann; sister-in-law, Janette Ferche; many special nieces, nephews, and friends. John was preceded in death by his loving wife Yvonne; parents, Cyril and Mary Ferche; brother, Frank Ferche; and sisters, Rose Dooley and Julie Wallek.

In lieu of flowers, memorials should be sent to Coborns Cancer Center, St. Cloud, MN.