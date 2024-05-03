John Poppen, 21, Royalton

March 7, 2003 - May 1, 2024

John Poppen, 21 year old resident of Royalton, MN, passed away as the result of an ATV Accident. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 7 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday, all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A private family burial will be held.

Please follow the link to view the life stream.

John Poppen was born on March 7, 2003 in St. Cloud to Michael and Shawn (DeRosier) Poppen. The family lived in Rice before moving to the farm in Royalton. As a young boy, John enjoyed spending time on the farm riding in the bobcat and tractor with his grandpa. John attended school in Royalton and graduated with the class of 2021. He participated in baseball, football and wrestling and was a very active young man. After high school he attended Indiana University in Bloomington, IN for a short time. He returned to Minnesota and was employed with Wells Concrete in Albany and most recently with Sowada Specialties Concrete. John’s true love was traveling, experiencing India, Spain, South Africa, Amsterdam and many U.S. states. He loved camping with his family at Crow Wing Lake, golfing, photography, ice fishing, deer hunting, four wheeling, Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Twins and upland bird hunting with his dad and brother. John had a talent of being the family clown, playing trivia and Smear, shaking dice, and just being a good human to others!

Left to cherish in his memory are his parents, Mike (Shawn) Poppen of Little Falls; siblings, Josh (Melissa) DeRosier of Indianapolis, IN, Brynn Poppen of Chicago, IL, Rachel Leferriere of Cambridge; grandparents, Alois (Susan) Krystosek and Patricia Poppen all of Royalton; nieces, MacKenzie, Kaelyn and Ellianna; nephew, Bentley and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Butch Poppen, and PeeWee and Betty DeRosier.