John P. Lucken, 88, Richmond

May 16, 1931 – June 25, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for John P. Lucken, age 88, who died Tuesday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Entombment will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. at the church gathering space. Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond.

John was born in St. Martin, MN to Joseph and Bertha (Willenbring) Lucken. He married Virginia Netter on November 21, 1959 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna, MN. As a young man, John found his passion early in life as a truck driver. He was a self-employed truck driver for more than 60 years, logging in well over fourteen million miles during his time driving. John was a retired member of the Richmond Fire and Rescue Department and a member of the Richmond Lions.

Survivors include his children, Sandi (Larry) Bernard, Jaci (Jeff) Bloch, Wayne Lucken; grandchildren, Ashley Bernard, Jason (Kaly) Bloch and their children Brighton, Chase, Cole Bernard, Jordan (Kayla) Bloch and their daughter Evarlee, Courtney (Peter) Stenger; siblings, Clara Knettel, Lloyd (Frances), Alois (Florence), Louise Schwinghammer, Bertha (Michael) Stodola, Jane Nesbitt, Valerie Taylor; sister-in-law, Bertha (Van Heel) Lucken.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia; sisters, Marilyn, Margie, Patricia, and Frances Lucken, Joanne Bauer; brothers, Henry, Bernard and Leo Lucken.

In lieu of flowers donations are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.