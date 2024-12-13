John Nordstrom, 58, Cold Spring

August 17, 1966 - December 4, 2024

John Nordstrom, born on August 17, 1966, in Mora, Minnesota, passed away on December 4, 2024, in Cold Spring, Minnesota. He was 58 years old. A funeral service will be at 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, December 17th, 2024, at River of Life Church, Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

John was the son of Robert and Marie (Marchessault) Nordstrom. He grew up in Mora and graduated from the class of 1984. He attended St. Cloud State University and attended and graduated from the Brown Institute in Minneapolis with a degree in broadcasting. John began his career as a radio announcer for several radio stations, including 104.7 KCLD where he spent many years as part of their morning show team, 101.7 WHMH, and Bob 100 FM. In 1996, he joined four partners to establish World Wide Audio Media and Creative Radio, where he served as Sales and Production Manager. John also wrote music and lyrics for jingles used in advertisements and enjoyed voice-over work.

In 1989, John married Shari (Paetznick), whom he met while working at Best Buy in St. Cloud. Together they built a loving family and shared a deep faith. A dedicated member of Peace Lutheran Church in Cold Spring, John served on the church council and sang in the choir before later attending River of Life Church with his family. His faith was a cornerstone of his life.

John was a devoted father to Jared and Michaela. He took great pride in coaching his children’s hockey teams and cherished time spent with his grandchildren, Bennett and Hadlee. Known for his sense of humor, John delighted others with funny stories, parodies, and spot-on impressions.

He is survived by his wife, Shari (Paetznick); children Jared (Sabrina) of Foley and Michaela of Minneapolis; grandchildren Bennett and Hadlee; mother Marie Nordstrom Larson of Mora; siblings Mary (Joe) Gruber of Saint Paul, Paul of Mora, Cathy (Chuck) Cole of Mora, Joe (Susie) of Eden Prairie, Chuck (Ranel) of Savage, Suzy (Mike) Swedin of Milaca, Richard (Jackie) of Mora, sister-in-law Amy Nordstrom of South Haven; special in-laws Jeri and Ted Wurth of Sioux Falls, SD; and many nieces, nephews and extended relatives.

John was preceded in death by his father Robert Nordstrom; stepfather Roy Larson; brother James; sister-in-law Denise; father-in-law Pat Paetznick; and mother-in-law Peggy Paetznick.

John will be remembered for his kindness, humor, creativity, and unwavering love for his family. May his memory bring comfort to all who knew him.