John N. McCarney, 71, St. Cloud

December 5, 1952 - July 1, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 13, 2024, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for John N. “Mac” McCarney, 71, who passed away July 1, 2024. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Entombment following the mass will be held at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. A visitation will be 4-8 PM, Friday, July 12, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud, with parish prayers at 4:00.

John “Mac” McCarney was born December 5, 1952, in St. Cloud to George and RoseMary Ann (Lahr) McCarney. He married Juanita (Muellner) Nohner in 1973, in St. Cloud, and they had two children together, they later divorced. John “Mac” then married Danette (Orcutt Gasperlin) in 2004, in Boulder, MT. John “Mac” worked for Coborn’s Inc. for 52 1/2 years, starting as a bagger, then Meat Department, before retiring from Maintenance in 2021. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He was also involved in the Knights of Columbus and on the Holy Spirit Bouja Crew. More than anything, John “Mac” was most proud of is title of “Papa”

John “Mac” is survived by his wife, Danette of St. Cloud; children, Nicholas (Kelly) McCarney, Jennifer (Rick) Johnson, Jennifer (Adam) Kriegl; grandchildren, Reese McCarney, Tyler McCarney, Kali Enstad (Cole), Emma Enstad (Sam), Drew Enstad, Bryson Kriegl, Brayton Kriegl, Jackson Kriegl; great-grandson John Dane Morett; siblings, Mary McCarney (Mike McDonald), Joe McCarney, Mike (Kris) McCarney, Monica (Steve) Sorenson, Jackie (Al) Kerfeld.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James W. McCarney; sister-in-law, Kim Braith; brother-in-law, Mike McDonald; and sister-in-law, Debbie Landwehr.

Special thanks to Williams Integracare, Chateau Waters Therapy Suites, and St. Croix Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Spirit Bouja or St. Croix Hospice.