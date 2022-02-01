John M. Cornelius, 72, Rice

June 25, 1949 - January 31, 2022

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services at this time for John M. Cornelius who passed away peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital on Monday, January 31, 2022 after complications of cardiac arrest.

John was born on June 25, 1949 in Antigo, WI to Raymond “Shorty” and Doreen (Doucette) Cornelius. He married Marjorie (Warren) Hamlin on September 25, 1987. John worked as a Railroad Engineer and was also an entrepreneur throughout his life. He was an avid Walleye fisherman and enjoyed deer hunting every year with his brothers in Wisconsin. John was fun-loving and kind. He was a Father to one, a Step-Dad of two, a Son of two, Grandpa to three, Brother John to five, Uncle John to many, and a loving husband to one very special wife. Even though there is the sadness that he has passed; that is far overshadowed by laughs, the love, and the life he has shared with all of us. There was never a stranger in John's life, everyone who knew him ultimately was a friend.

Survivors include his loving wife Marge of Rice; son, Steve of New Berlin, WI; step-daughters, Amy Moerke of Slinger, WI and Karen Schlenvogt of Rice; grandchildren, Nicole Schlenvogt and Andrew and Chad Moerke; great grandchildren, Onnacka, Jordan and Lola; and brothers, Tom, Jim and Mike. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Bob and Bill.

Don't dwell on the sadness that this transition may bring but revel in the joy that John Cornelius was in our lives and is now with our everlasting guardian angels.