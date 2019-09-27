John L. Zipp, 53, St. Joseph

July 26, 1966 - September 26, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of John L. Zipp, 53, of St. Joseph will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. John passed away peacefully with family close by on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the University of Minnesota Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis. John fought a 10-month battle with cancer. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday both at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church/Heritage Hall in St. Joseph. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.

John was born on July 25, 1966 in St. Cloud to Leander “Lee” and JoAnne (Feld) Zipp. He graduated from Apollo High School in 1984. John was with Wolters Kluwer for several years prior to his employment with New Flyer where he was still currently working. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish and past member of the St. Joseph Sno-Joes Snowmobile Club for many years.

John enjoyed everything racing, building cars, fixing cars and was part of a pit crew. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing trips, camping, waterskiing and anything outdoors. John will be remembered as being very organized, clean and meticulous. Above all he treasured spending time with his family and loved to attend all of his daughters sporting events. John loved being a grandpa and spent as much time as possible with his new granddaughter, Lily. He will be remembered as a loving dad, papa, son and brother.

John is survived by his daughters, Krista Zipp (Joel Kruse) of Omaha, NE, Kimberly Zipp (Mike Nistler) of Albany, Katey Zipp of Sartell; granddaughter, Lily of Sartell; parents, Leander “Lee” and JoAnne Zipp of St. Joseph; sister, Jane (Tom) Lowell of St. Joseph; nieces, Shelly (Mike) Roettger of Richmond and Barb (Kameron) Peck of St. Joseph; close family friends, Jason (Jessica) Goedker of Foley; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts and uncles.

A special thank you to Dr. Hani Alkhatib with Coborns Cancer Center for his professional and compassionate care. He never gives up on his patients. We would also like to thank the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital for their kindness to our family and care of our loved one.