John L. Sworski, 78, St. Cloud

July 11, 1942 - August 27, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of John L. Sworski, 78, of St. Cloud will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. John passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family, after a short battle with cancer. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik and Rev. Robert Harren will con-celebrate. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be held 4:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

John was born on July 11, 1942 in St. Cloud to John C. and Anna (Augustinack) Sworski. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School with the class of 1960. In his earlier years, he was an ambulance driver for Granite City Ambulance and drove part time for St. Cloud Funeral Car Service. He began work in general construction before beginning a 35-year career as a plumber/pipefitter at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center.

John married Mary Lou Ranweiler on June 26, 1965 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. For 32 years, the family made their home at Almosta Ranch near Kimball, before retiring to St. Cloud. He was a member of St. John Cantius Parish where he served as an usher; and a 50+ year member of the Knights of Columbus Council #5548. In his retirement, John enjoyed volunteering over 2500 hours at the St. Cloud VA. Some of his favorite things were listening to polka and older country music and Christmas (especially lighting up his outdoor nativity scene). John played Santa Claus for private parties and at the mall for many years. He loved anything John Deere and got his walking miles in at Menards and Harbor Freight. His family meant the world to him and he treasured his grandchildren and the joy they brought him.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Lou; children, Bob (Stephanie) of Chippewa Falls, WI, Sue (Paul) Massmann of Luxemburg/Kimball, Lori (Glen) Litke of St. Cloud, Mike (Shelly) of Richmond, John (Jannell) of Eau Claire, WI; grandchildren, Erik, Megan, Josh and Kate Sworski, Matthew (Casey), Jonathan, Andrew and Jacqueline Massmann, Cole and Brooke Sworski, Mya Patterson; In-laws, N. A. Kiess, Ron (Rosemary) Ranweiler, Mike (Kathy) Ranweiler, Joe (Liz) Ranweiler, Kathy (Bob) Juetten, Dan (Deb) Ranweiler, Tim (Carol) Ranweiler; and many nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings Wally (Marilyn) and Frances Kiess; and parents-in-laws, Elmer (Eunice) Ranweiler.

A heartfelt thank you to the staffs of the St. Cloud Hospital and CentraCare Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.