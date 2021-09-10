John L. Nieters Jr., 75, Cold Spring

October 28, 1945 - September 9, 2021

Graveside Services will be at 4:00 p.m., Monday, September 13, 2021, at St. Boniface Parish Cemetery, Cold Spring for John L. Nieters Jr., age 75, who died Thursday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House surrounded by his loving family. Service will be officiated by Denny Curran, pastor at River of Life Church, Cold Spring.

John was born in St. Cloud to John Sr. and Ruth (Severson) Nieters. He married Clare Zimmer on February 14, 1972, in Las Vegas, Nevada. John was an over the road truck driver for 35 years and later retired from Cold Spring Brewing Company. Above everything John loved his wife and his three girls. He was a good storyteller and was known for his one-liners. He was a very generous man and would give anyone the shirt off his back.

Survivors include his wife, Clare; daughters, Gretchen (Scott) Rogge, Audrey (Eric) Nierenhausen, Caroline (Brad) Nierenhausen; grandchildren, Chloe (CJ), Sophia, Henry, Hope, John, Matthias, Cecelia, Lucille, Katherine and one great-grandchild on the way; siblings, Judy (Eldred) Theis and Jimmy (Pat) Nieters.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Royce; son-in-law Duane Heinen; siblings, Daniel “Timmy”, Melvin, Irene, Jane, Dick, and Doris.

Please send Memorials and Flowers to River of Life Church, Cold Spring, MN.