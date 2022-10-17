John Krebsbach, 93, St. Joseph

June 14, 1929 - October 14, 2022

Memorial services celebrating the life of John Krebsbach, 93, of St. Joseph will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. John passed away on Friday, October, 14, 2022 at the Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Private inurnment will be in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery, St. Joseph

Visitation will be after 12:00 noon on Friday at the church in St. Joseph.

John was born June 14, 1929 in Collegeville, Minnesota to Oscar and Susan (Kuebelbeck) Krebsbach. He graduated from Cathedral High School. John served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married Marie E. Stock on June 16, 1954 at St. Joseph’s Catholic in St. Joseph. John co-owned and operated Krebsbach Chevrolet with his father, Oscar, and brothers, Ray and Tom for over 30 years until he retired in 1982. John was a member of St. Joseph Parish, St. Joseph American Legion Post #328 and the Albany Golf Club.

John was an avid golfer playing many rounds with his lifelong friends Hal, Rudy and Hub. John was also a racquetball player and avid St. John’s sports fan. He enjoyed spending time at the lake with family and wintering in Florida with Marie. John will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

John is survived by his children, Janice (James) Krebsbach Florey of Eveleth and Mark of Cold Spring; five grandchildren, John (Quinn), Brett (Caitlin) and Patrick Krebsbach, Christopher and Mark (Val) Florey; great grandchildren, Rory, Kathleen and Jude Krebsbach.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marie; daughter-in-law, Kathy Krebsbach; brothers and sister, Theodore, Raymond, Mary Horsch, and Thomas.

A heartfelt thank you to Assumption Home and CentraCare Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

Memorials are preferrd in lieu of flowers to the Parish of St. Joseph or St. John’s University.