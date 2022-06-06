John Howard Demarais, 64, Clearwater

March 14, 1958 - June 2, 2022

John Howard Demarais, age 64 of Clearwater, MN, died on June 2, 2022 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Winifred (Billock) Demarais; his sisters, Cindy Lou Demarais and Becky Marie Agua. He is survived by; his daughter Becky Demarais; one brother Paul Demarais; his-step mother Sherry Demarais; one step-brother Michael Daly; step-sister Denise (Phil) Blatz; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater, MN. Public visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Wednesday, June 8th at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN on Thursday, June 9th at 1:00 P.M.