January 12, 1936 – June 30, 2025

John F. Herring Sr, also affectionately known as Hooks across a poker table, passed away peacefully surrounded by those who loved him most on June 30, 2025. He was 89 years old.

John was born in Jerseyville, IL on January 12, 1936 to Arthur John and Ellen (Shanz) Herring. One of the middle of 8 children, he was always busy and looking for ways to stand out to his parents, and kept them on their toes. On October 21, 1954, he joined the US Navy and served his country during the Korean War.

On June 16, 1972, he married the love of his life, Christine “Tina” Abbott, in Jerseyville, IL. They made homes in Kane, Illinois, Tampa, Florida, and Richmond, Minnesota, before settling in the St. Cloud area. Together they raised two children, John Jr. and Amy.

John worked several different jobs throughout his life after the military – as a welder, at Gold N Plump, on the floor and as a union steward at Frigidaire, at LeafGuard, and traveling throughout Central Minnesota working and dealing cards with traveling casino companies. In his retirement years, he continued to work for those casino companies and also made time for poker games regularly with his son and daughter in law. This is where he earned his nickname, because he could never fold a pair of Jacks – FishHooks.

During his marriage to Tina, they enjoyed traveling to casinos in Las Vegas, Reno, Deadwood, and Tunica, Mississippi. They regularly visited Deadwood and the surrounding area, making it a regular vacation spot. They would often be out watching eagles and just going for drives to see the countryside. He enjoyed gardening & hobby farming, fishing, pheasant hunting, playing bingo, any kind of card game, and watching football. He was an avid MN Vikings fan. He was never without a smile or a friendly hello to anyone, or a Hey Johnny when he saw his son. Above anything else, he enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids, going to their events and watching them do what they loved.

He continued to care for his wife Tina when they moved into The Sanctuary Assisted Living of St. Cloud, until her illness made it too difficult. He always had a smile and a friendly hello for everyone there. There didn’t seem to be a resident there that didn’t know him.

John is survived by his wife Tina, his son John Jr. (Amanda) Herring, and daughter Amy (Chris) Bergerson; grandsons Thomas and Samuel Herring, and Ebin and Adler Bergerson; sister Mary Brown; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Preceding him in death are his parents, brothers – Bill, Frank, and Harold, sisters – Eva, Sharon, and Catherine, and nephew Kallan.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the amazing caregivers at both The Sanctuary and Moments Hospice who lovingly cared for John in his last years and months.

A Memorial Gathering to celebrate John’s life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 7, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

To honor John, please wear a Vikings shirt or your favorite poker shirt.