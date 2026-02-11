January 27, 1949 - February 7, 2026

John E. Deziel, age 77 of Onamia, MN, passed away February 7, 2026, at the Elim Wellspring in Princeton. John Edward was born to Fred and Dorothy Ann (Johnson) Deziel on January 27, 1949, in New York, NY. He earned a Bachelor’s degree from Mankato State and worked as a CPA in Maple Grove. John married Mary Bauman on September 22, 1972, and she passed away on December 15, 2003. John married Judi Christoffersen on July 21, 2005, in Anoka. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and most importantly, spending time with his beloved children and grandchildren.

John is survived by his wife, Judi; children, Karma (John) Unverzagt of Champlin, Josh (Jen) Deziel of Princeton, and Ben (Jenny) Deziel of Lino Lakes; step-son, Brian Christoffersen of Owatonna; 12 grandchildren; brother, Ted (Barb) of Woodbury; brother-in-law, Russell Smith; sister-in-law, Betty Deziel; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary; sister, Sandy Smith; and brother, Tom Deziel.