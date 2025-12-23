April 20, 1954 - December 21, 2025

John R. Crow, age 71 of Princeton, MN, passed away on December 21, 2025, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

John Robert was born to Robert and Mary (Johnson) Crow on April 20, 1954, in Minneapolis. He married Debra Johnson on July 9, 1982. John was a machine mechanic at LDI. He enjoyed family first, construction work, working on motors, cookouts, and racing.

John is survived by his wife, Debra; sons, Jeremy (Corinna Erickson), Jason (Roxie), Shane (Leslie), and Robert (Lakeshia Fath); grandchildren, Cassondra, Sheila, Benjamin, Chloe, Cora, Emma, and Mackenzie; four great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister; and a brother.