John C. “Jack” Warnert, 76, St. Joseph

July 13, 1948 - January 31, 2025

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph, MN for John Clarence Warnert, age 76 of St. Joseph, MN. He died at his home in St. Joseph on Friday, January 31, 2025. The Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will be the celebrant. Interment will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery at Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 6, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, February 7, 2025, one hour prior to the funeral service all at Heritage Hall in St. Joseph, MN.

Jack was born on July 13, 1948, in St. Cloud, MN, the son of Donald and Lillian (Loso) Warnert. He grew up in St. Joseph, MN and attended school in St. Cloud.

He entered the U.S. Army on November 21, 1967. He served his country overseas in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969. He received the Purple Heart for wounds received on December 5, 1968, he was awarded National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with 3 Bronze Stars, The republic on Vietnam Campaign Medal, Air Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Combat Infantry Badge and Sharpshooter Badge. He returned to St. Joseph after his Honorable Discharge on November 20, 1969.

Jack was united in marriage to Lois Stang on May 6, 1969, at St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Luxemburg, MN. They then made their home at St. Joseph, MN where they raised their two daughters. Jack then went to work as an auto mechanic.

He enjoyed working on anything that had an engine, spending time with his family (especially his grandkids) working his hobby farm with the sheep, chickens, goats, cows, cats, rabbits, ducks and, his dogs.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by; one brother Donald; one sister Joyce Butterfly.

Jack is survived by his wife, Lois; two daughters, Brenda (Dave) Barrett and Sandy Warnert (Tom Barrett); three grandchildren, Cameron, Haley, and Cody Barrett; two sisters, Kathy (Bill) Daniel, and Mary Warnert; one brother Joey (Jane) Warnert, nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.