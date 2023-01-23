John C. Brutger, 65, St. Cloud

February 13, 1957 - January 15, 2023

On Sunday, January 15th, John Cyril Brutger, beloved brother & friend to many, passed away all too soon at age 65.

John was born on February 13th, 1957 to Cyril & Jeanette Brutger in St. Cloud, MN. He came into this world followed closely by his devoted twin sister Janet.

John was a people person who made friends easily & rarely forgot a name or face. Everywhere he went he sought out his friends & cherished their company.

John was also a loyal employee at Pro Act in Eagan, MN for many years & took great pride in his work.

Over the years John enjoyed playing baseball, bowling, biking, lakes, bonfires, garage sales, extensive travel & souvenir shopping. He was always looking forward to his next big adventure or spending time with his brothers.

John is survived by his siblings, Paulette Maxson of Medford Oregon, Brenda Hall (Mark) of Owatonna, Corinne Wohlwend of Payson, Utah, Susan Egbers of St Cloud, Janet Christen (Randy) Lakeville, Brian of Clear Lake, Kevin (Laurie) of Freeport, Dale of Deerwood, Jeff of St. Cloud, and many nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Cyril & Jeanette, baby sister Lori Ann, brothers Charlie & Gary, brother-in-law John Egbers.

Our heartfelt thanks to all who lovingly cared for John during his final weeks. A very special thanks to two amazing PCA’s, Chris & George who respectfully cared for John with genuine compassion & kindness. Your friendship was invaluable to our Johnny over the years.

A Celebration of John’s Life will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, February 13th, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN.

Entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.