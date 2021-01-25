John C. Balmer Jr., 71, St. Cloud

May 28, 1949 - January 25, 2021

Funeral Services will be at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud on Friday, January 29th, 11:00AM with a visitation 1 hour prior for John C. Balmer who passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 at Sterling Park Senior Living in Waite Park, MN. Pastor Leah Rosso will be officiating and burial will be at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 4-8 PM at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home St. Cloud, MN.

John was born May 28, 1949 in Chicago, IL to John and Dorthy (Long) Balmer. He served his country proudly and served in the Army. John later went on to marry his lovely wife, Phyllis Smith on February 11, 2000. After his long dedication as a truck driver for 25 years he retired in April of 2007. John enjoyed old cars whether it was collecting them or taking them for a spin. He was a member of the St. Cloud Antique Automobile Club. John was a loving father, husband, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend to all who knew him and will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis of St. Cloud; children, John (Victoria) Balmer of Chicago, IL, and Chris (Carolyn) Balmer of Blaine, MN; step daughter, Sara Burton of St. Cloud, MN; granddaughter, Claire Balmer; siblings, Terry (Scott) Ingram, Mike Balmer, Laurie (Reid) Garrison, Donna Balmer, and Kathy Radunz. John was preceded in death by his parents; and step son, Joey Burton.