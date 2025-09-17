September 7, 1940 - September 15, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 19, 2025, at St. James Catholic Church in Jacobs Prairie, MN for John Brinker, age 85, who died Monday at his home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be from 4:00 pm - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 18, 2025, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

John was born on September 7, 1940, in Roscoe, MN to John and Frances (Mackedanz) Brinker. He married Gloria Bellmont on February 4, 1967, in Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Rockville, MN. John retired from ROCORI as the Head Custodian in 2011 where he thoroughly enjoyed being with the students. He was a dairy farmer prior to working at the school and collected Farmall Tractors. John was known to be in many local parades with his family members. He was a people person and always enjoyed lending a helping hand.

He deeply loved his family, cherishing every moment he could spend with them. His trusty golf cart became his favorite way to visit friends and neighbors, and he was, in many ways, the unofficial welcoming committee of their small community.

Known for his quick wit and sassy comebacks, he could turn any conversation into a moment of laughter, always ready with a clever remark and a good laugh. When he wasn’t out making the rounds, you could often find him relaxing at home—enjoying an episode of Friends, cheering on a football game, or watching what he considered a truly riveting golf match.

Survivors include his wife, Gloria; children, Paula (Rory) Schmidt, Darren (Rachel), Rebecca, Patrick; siblings, Arthur (Arlene), Joan Olmscheid, Doris (Jack) Torborg, Dennis; and 6 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Gilbert, Ronald, Ruth, Richard, MaryJane, and Verdella.