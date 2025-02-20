John B. “Jack” Rassier, 95, St. Joseph

July 8, 1929 - February 16, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of John B. “Jack” Rassier, 95, will be held on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Jack passed away on Sunday, February 16, at Benedict Living in Cold Spring. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 20, and one hour prior to services on Friday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Heritage Hall in St. Joseph. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Jack was born July 8, 1929 to John W. and Louise (Jordan) Rassier. He married Donna Muellner on June 20, 1951. He lived all his life in the St. Joseph area. Jack was a lifetime farmer and was employed as the power engineer for St. John’s Abbey for 44 years, frequently returning after retirement to provide assistance. He was also involved with the Collegeville Community Credit Union Board for 40 years. Jack was known for doing good deeds for others including volunteering for the St. Joseph Food Shelf, Meals on Wheels, cleaning the St. Joseph Catholic Church and caring for the Parish Cemetery.

Jack’s hobbies and interests included driving tractors, running his chain-saw, tending to his lawn, digging very big holes in the dirt and watching Mollie B. Polka Party at great volume. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

Jack is survived by his children; Linda, Ed, Don (Linda), Al (Nancy), Janice (Jeff); 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, wife Donna (2006); son John L. (2017); son Steven (1976); brothers Howard, Edward, and Leo and sister Harriet.