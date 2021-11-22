John B. Gertken, 70, Cold Spring

October 9, 1951 - November 17, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for John B. Gertken, age 70, who died Wednesday of natural causes at his deer camp in Blackduck, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be Monday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue Tuesday morning from 9:00-10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.

John was born in Paynesville, MN to Lawrence J.and Isabel (Wessels) Gertken. He married Mary Merten June 17, 1972, in Holy Cross Catholic Church, Pearl Lake, MN. John served in the US Army Reserve.

John worked as a heavy equipment operator and enjoyed hunting and fishing; especially spearing in the winter. He loved to cook, making homemade noodles for his soups, playing cards and spending time with his family and friends. John was a member of the Richmond Legion Post 292.

Survivors include his wife, Mary; children, Jennie, Julie, Jeff (Kim), John (Sarah), Joe and Justin; siblings, Ann (Mike) Scherer, Steve (Judy), Shirley (John) Zieglmeier, Tim (Anne), Mike (Linda), June (Al) Ricke, Larry (Brenda); sister-in-law, Shirley Gertken; 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jesse; brothers, Duane and Lenny.