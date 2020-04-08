John A. Krehbiel, 68, Sartell

January 22, 1952 - April 7, 2020

John Krehbiel, age 68, passed away peacefully at his Sartell home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in the presence of his loving wife Marilyn of 49 years. Due to the social distancing order, a private family service will be held at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

John was born on January 22, 1952 in Camp Kilmer, New Jersey to David and Janet (Napolitano) Krehbiel. John married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Larson on May 23, 1970 in Oxnard, California. John worked in the printing industry for 47 years in California, Wisconsin and Minnesota and spent six years on the Planning Commission Board for Stearns County. He proudly served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard and the Minnesota Air National Guard. He was an avid outdoorsman spending much of his time hunting with extended family in Wisconsin. He was a jack of all trades who loved to tinker around in his shed, working on his many projects. Throughout his years, John had many hobbies including surfing as a teenager in California, trap shooting, softball, hunting, fishing, camping and riding his motorcycle with his bride. John was a family man who stressed family first and always wanted to make people laugh, and he did. He enjoyed family dinners, watching westerns and the Packers. Go Pack Go!

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; children, Erica (Brad) Springer, Jeremy (Molly) Krehbiel, Tammy (Adam) Groene; 8 grandchildren who he adored, Paige, Madison, Brandon, William, Max, Ellie, Ashley, Addison; 1 great granddaughter (his little sweetheart) Sylvia; his mother, Janet Krehbiel; brothers, Thom (Helene) Krehbiel, Ron (Marsha) Krehbiel, Jim (Gayle) Krehbiel; and his four-legged best friend, Nelson.

John is preceded in death by his father, David and best friend, Larry Moody.

A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at the Coborn Cancer Center, the Oncology Unit at the St. Cloud Hospital and CentraCare Home Health & Hospice for their amazing care during John’s battle with cancer.