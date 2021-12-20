John A. Evenson, 72, St. Cloud

November 8, 1949 - December 14, 2021

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for John A. Evenson, age 72, who passed away Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. There will be a prayer service at 6:15 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

John was born November 8, 1949 in Brainerd to George & Nora (Danielson) Evenson. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army as a medic. John married Karen Stewart on March 30, 2010. He most recently worked as a Motorcoach Bus Driver. John was kind and selfless. He was thought of in his family, as the “fun maker”. He gave the best hugs and was so proud of his family. He loved being with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing, was spontaneous, as he was always up for a drive and loved traveling.

Survivors include his wife, Karen of St. Cloud; daughter and sons, Michelle (Peter) Ruffin of Rockland, MA, Greg (Linda) Evenson of Sandwich, MA, Michael (Tanya) Evenson of Denver, CO, and Aaron (Nikki) Evenson of Prattville, AL; step children, Jeannie Benage of St. Cloud and Jeff (Emily) Holt of Buffalo; sister, Norma Soderstrom of Sauk Rapids; and eleven grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents; son, Johnathon; brother, Dick; and sister, Doris Maier.