Joel J. Sabyan, 62, St. Cloud

September 25, 1960 - September 27, 2022

Where does one begin when a human has touched so many lives?

Joel Joseph Sabyan, age 62, passed away in his home after beating the odds and cheating death time and time again. Joel was a devoted husband, loving father, proud papa, and loyal friend. His family meant everything to him and he lived his life motivated by them. This showed in how hard he worked to provide for them each and every day. Together he and Sue created a family unit that could weather any storm.

From a one-time butcher to a career in motorsports, Joel most recently worked as a Finance Manager at Pleasureland RV. In addition to his professional life, he had a strong artistic talent that flowed through many creative avenues including his passion for tattooing. You could say he left his mark on the world in more ways than one.

A lifelong musician, Joel started with guitar in his youth before taking up the drums, playing in Jimmy Hoffa’s Concrete Company, a local punk rock band, with his friend John Warren and his daughter Meaghan in 2013. On rare days off Joel and Sue could be found riding their Harley on the beautiful roads of Minnesota.

Joel leaves a legacy in those he loved most: His wife Sue, of 34 years, and their children Travis Sabyan with wife Katie and children Zoe, Jace, and Rayder, David Moonen with wife Amanda and children Brittney and Sean, James Sabyan with wife Lisa and children Evan and Emmett, and Meaghan Sabyan with son Mason. He also leaves behind siblings Stu with wife Karen, Julie, and Steve as well as his sister and brother-in-law, Kim and John Whisler, nieces and nephews Johnny, Brendin, Matt, Ava, and Caden, mother-in-law Susie Risberg and her husband Eric.

Joel was also blessed with a core group of loyal friends who were there for each other come hell or high-water Rory Holman, Ryan Thelen, and John Warren.

In addition to his human loves he had a connection with his dogs that was magical and they too will be missing his presence.

He leaves this world to meet again with those that have gone before - his mother Bev, father Don, and father-in-law David.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. A prayer service and time of sharing will be at 5:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the family.