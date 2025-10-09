March 4, 1977 - September 29, 2025

A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held on Wednesday, October 8th, 2025 from 4-7 pm at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Joel Allen Botz, 48, who passed away on September 29th, 2025 in St. Cloud. Burial will be held at a later date.

Joel was born on March 4th, 1977 to James and Joan (Vogel) Botz in St. Cloud, MN. He grew up in Rockville, MN. Joel attended Rocori Highschool and graduated in 1995. During his time in school, he played multiple sports such as Baseball, Basketball and Football. Joel attended St. Cloud State University and graduated with a Bachelor’s in Finance and Economics on December 23rd, 1999. He married Hanna Mae (Gall) on October 5th, 2002 with whom he had two children April and Tucker. They later moved to Waite Park, MN. Joel had a great love for the game of baseball and traveled to many baseball stadiums in his life. He coached his kids in Waite Park Babe Ruth Little League from 2007-2017 and played amateur baseball for the Pearl Lake Lakers. He also enjoyed playing golf in his free time with friends and family. Joel was also known for his love of music and was an avid concert goer. He will be remembered for his quick wit and his sense of humor as he loved to make people laugh.

He is survived by his loving wife, Hanna; children, April and Tucker; brother Jeff; Mother-in-law Laura Graven; Sister-in-law Devin Gall (Dustin Montgomery); nieces Ellie and Alaina Botz, nephew Carter Botz.

He is preceded in death by his parents; James and Joan Botz; sister-in-law Mary Botz. His grandparents Ervin & Susie Vogel and Ray & Abbie Botz.