New Events Planned for JoeTown Winter Walk Festival

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- It will be a winter wonderland next weekend in downtown St. Joseph.

The annual JoeTown Winter Walk Festival is on Friday, December 6th.

Co-chair Marshall Herron says the always popular Santa Village will be back on the patio at Bello Cucina from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Santa is going to be there, that is always one of the biggest hits we have. Last year, Santa Claus never stood up or had a break for almost five hours. The young people see Santa.

Big rigs with Brenny Transportation, a luminary walk, and the tree-lighting ceremony will also all be back this year.

They've added new events including crafting with Santa's elves, puppy petting, and free hot cocoa.

They'll also have live music at several locations including Bad Habit Brewing, Krewe, Jupiter Moon Ice Cream, and Obbink Distilling. The chamber choir from St. John's Prep will be traveling carolers throughout the evening at various locations.

Friday Festival Events

All activities are free of charge unless marked with an asterisk*

4 - 8 pm Santa and Mrs. Claus Visit St. Joseph Bello Cucina Patio

4 - 8 pm Luminary Walk Downtown St. Joseph

4 - 8 pm Kids’ Big Rigs with Brenny Transportation SE Corner of College & Minnesota

4 - 8 pm Free Hot Cocoa (while supplies last) with Obbink Distilling, N/A Egg Nog and Spiced Hot Chocolate with Obbink Distilling* SE Corner of College & Minnesota

4 - 8 pm Massages and More Exponential Chiropractic

4 - 8 pm Pet a Puppy with Golden Hill Doodles Sisters & Co. Consignment Boutique

4 - 8 pm Help Local Families with Jaycees Giving Trees Uptown Styles, Bad Habit

4 - 8 pm Kids’ Crafts with Santa’s Elves,Letters to Santa Mailbox W | R Littles

4 - 6 pm Holiday Sausage Sampling St. Joe Meat Market Retail Store

4 - 8 pm Specialty WinterWalk Ale* Bad Habit Brewing Co.

6 - 9 pm Live Music with Groovy Shoes Bad Habit Brewing Co.

6 - 9 pm Live Music with Aksel Krafnick Krewe Restaurant

6 - 9 pm Live Music with Chase Grant Obbink Distilling

5 - 7 pm Carolers from Saint John’s Prep Choir Bello Cucina, Bad Habit, Krewe, Jupiter Moon, Heritage Hall

5 - 8 pm Live Music with Scott Smith, Specialty WinterWalk Ice Cream Flavor* Jupiter Moon Ice Cream

5:30 pm Live Music with Harp Ensemble Church of Saint Joseph Heritage Hall

4 - 8 pm Parish Craft Sale* and Hot Turkey Meal* Church of Saint Joseph Heritage Hall

4 - 8 pm Kids’ Craft with Magnifi Financial Church of Saint Joseph Heritage Hall

7 pm TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY Church of Saint Joseph Lawn

7 pm Live Music with Harp Ensemble Art & Heritage Place (Whitby Gift Shop), Saint Benedict’s Monastery

8 - 10 pm Obbink After Party* Obbink Distilling

*Available for purchase

Saturday, December 7

Saturday Shopping and Dining

6 am - 5 pm St. Joe Meat Market Retail Store

7 am - 3 pm Flour & Flower Bakery

7:30 am - 6 pm The Club: Total Fitness and Racquetball

8:30 am - 2 pm Floral Arts

9 am - 3 pm W | R Littles

9 am - 4 pm W | R Home Company

9 am - 4 pm Uptown Styles

10 am - 3 pm Sisters & Co. Consignment Boutique

10 am - 3:30 pm Art & Heritage Place (Whitby Gift Shop), Saint Benedict’s Monastery

11 am - 2 pm Krewe Restaurant

12 - 8 pm Jupiter Moon Ice Cream

12 - 10 pm Bad Habit Brewing Co.

2 - 10 pm Obbink Distilling

3 - 9 pm Bello Cucina Italian Steakhouse

5 - 10 pm Krewe Restaurant

