January 8, 1970 - February 17, 2026

After a life lived to the fullest, Jodi Lynn Zwilling, age 56, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, but not without leaving behind a lifetime of laughter and memories.

Jodi was born on January 8, 1970, in St. Paul, MN to Sharon (Keller) Maddock and was adopted and raised by Joe and Joan Zwilling in Avon, MN. She graduated from Albany Senior High School in 1988. She then attended Ridgewater College where she earned her LPN Degree and would later continue to advance her career as an RN. Along this lifelong career, Jodi has worked at various places and different departments with her latest position being at the Maple Grove Hospital in the ICU.

Jodi is survived by her mother Joan Zwilling, birth mother Sharon (Mick) Maddock, brothers Jason (Ruthie) Zwilling and Chad (Laura) Bixby, sister Heidi Hegle, nephew Cody (Charlotte) Cool, nieces Mercedes (Trent) Robertson and Emma and Alexis Eskildsen. Jodi is preceded in death by her father Joseph Zwilling and her grandparents.

Besides spending time with her family and friends, Jodi had a passion for traveling, camping with her friends, attending concerts of different genres, attending plays and shows and reading. Jodi had an empathetic and compassionate personality and has touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life.

Family and friends are invited to her Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at the Church of St. Benedict, 212 1st Street SW, Avon, MN. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the church in Avon.