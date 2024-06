September 23, 1961 - June 9, 2024

Jodi Sorell, 62, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2024, at her home in Big Lake, MN, with her Husband at her side.

A Funeral service will be held 10 AM, Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids, MN, with a visitation beginning an hour prior.

A burial service will take place 10 AM, Friday, June 14, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Officiated by Rev. Levi Willms.

Full obituary to follow soon.