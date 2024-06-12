Jodi I. Sorell, 62, Big Lake

September 23, 1961 - June 9, 2024

Jodi Sorell, 62, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2024, at her home in Big Lake, MN, with her Husband at her side. A Funeral service will be held 10 AM, Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids, MN, with a visitation beginning an hour prior. A burial service will take place 10 AM, Friday, June 14, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Officiated by Rev. Levi Willms.

Jodi Irene was born September 23, 1961, in Harvey, ND, to her mom, Judith Ferguson as one of 10 children. In 1980, she graduated from Wahpeton Senior High School. She continued her education at Northland Community and Tech College in East Grand Forks, ND where she earned her two-year degree in book keeping. She utilized her degree for many years with a well-known physician while she was raising four children as a single mom.

On August 2, 1996, Jodi was united in marriage to the love of her life Jeffrey Sorell. Together they made their home in Emerado, ND, where they raised their children before eventually settling in Big Lake, MN. Jodi worked as a Program Supervisor for REM south central for 12 years before her retirement in 2023.

Jodi enjoyed crafting and gardening. She loved her flowers, especially her roses. She was also known for her love of the Christmas season. She enjoyed decorating and having her family home for festivities every year. Most importantly, Jodi loved spending time with her family. Her love and affection for each and every member of her family was evident in the way she would make time to be at as many events for each of them as she possibly could.

She is preceded in death by her mom, Judy Taylor; and her sister, Jahn Bosma. She is survived by her loving husband, Jeffrey Sorell; children, Danny (Michael Currin) Ingvalson Jr., Jessica Homan, Katherine (Josh) Horgen, Johnathon “JT” Sorell; 9 grandchildren; siblings Jami, Theresa, Bernice, James, Tracy, Don jr. “Chip”, Patrick, Luke; best-friend of 42 years, Ruth Jacobson; and many nieces and nephews.