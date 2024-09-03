JoAnne Sylvia Mueller, 92, Long Prairie

January 22, 1932 - August 28, 2024

attachment-JoAnne Mueller loading...

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Monday, September 9, 2024 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for JoAnne Mueller, 92 who passed away on August 28 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be Sunday, September 8, from 4-7 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie. Visitation will continue at the funeral home one hour prior to the funeral on Monday.

JoAnne Sylvia Mueller was born January 22, 1932 at home in Kanaranzi, MN to George and Elvira (Greve) Hocking. Her family then moved to Ellsworth, MN where she completed her schooling. After graduating in 1950 she married Werner Wagner and they had 5 children. In 1965 the family moved to a farm in Clarissa, MN. She married Romain Mueller on August 14, 1975 moved to Long Prairie and welcomed his 3 children as her own. JoAnne was very active in her church as a member of the Liturgy Committee, Eucharistic Minister and Parish Council member of the Adoration Chapel. She was also Eucharistic Minister to home bound for many years. She worked at Long Prairie Pharmacy for 22 years before becoming self-employed cleaning many homes and businesses, work she continued well into her 80’s. JoAnne loved to bake, dance and play cards. She stayed busy all the time! Spending time with her family gave her great joy.

She is survived by her children, George Wagner, Robert (Linda) Wagner, Anne Host and Mary (Andy) Bergstrom; stepchildren, Debra (Bill) Gray, Gene (Julie) Mueller and Diana (Wayne) Weyhrauch; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband Werner Wagner; her son Greg Wagner; husband Romain Mueller; siblings, Marge Wagar, Melvin, George, Jr. and Lester Hocking; son-in-law Larry Host and great-grandchild, Hayes Mueller.