JoAnne C. Erickson, 92, Waite Park

May 13, 1932 - July 28, 2024

JoAnne Catherine Erickson, 92, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2024, at her residence in Waite Park, MN. Visitation will be held the night before service on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN from 4-7 p.m. and one hour prior to Mass at the church; Parish Prayers will occur at 4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial honoring JoAnne is scheduled for Friday, August 2, 2024, 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church with Father Jeremy Ploof officiating. Entombment will follow at Assumption Cemetery.

Born May 13, 1932, to Edward and Anna (Rivard) Richard, JoAnne Catherine Erickson was welcomed into the world on their family farm near Wild Race, ND. In her youth, JoAnne attended St. Benedict’s Academy, St. Mary’s Catholic School, and Sacred Heart Academy. On February 6, 1954, JoAnne married Clayton Erickson and together they welcomed their seven children, Catherine, Jean, Warren, Roxane, Paul, Greg, and Jay.

JoAnne enjoyed watching and supporting Minnesota Team sports, especially the Vikings and Twins. She found fulfillment in serving others, living a beautiful life with her days filled with prayer. JoAnne lived with great faith, grace, courage, humility, and dignity. Many considered her a lifelong friend.

JoAnne is preceded in death by daughters, Catherine Peterson and Jean Schultz; great-granddaughter, Natalie Hodgson; and former husband, Clayton Erickson.

Left to cherish JoAnne’s memory are her children Warren (Pam), Roxane (John) Hall, Paul (Margaret), Greg, Jay (Kriste); sister, Diane Grindberg; 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions can be directed to St. Clare’s Monastery in JoAnne’s memory.