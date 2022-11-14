Joann M. Blattner, 73, Avon

July 2, 1949 - November 9, 2022

Private memorial services will be held at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Avon for Joann M. Blattner, 73 of Avon who passed away at her home on November 9, 2022. Rev. Julius Beckermann O.S.B will officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Avon.

Joann was born on July 2, 1949 to William and Rosemary (Solinger) Scepaniak. She married Christopher “Kit” Blattner on November 28, 1970 at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church in Holdingford, MN.

Joann was a loving mother to her four children and a devoted wife to her loving husband. She truly enjoyed every moment she was able to spend with her family, friends and especially her grandchildren. She loved them all, was loved and will be missed by all.

She is survived by her loving husband Kit of 51 years; children Christine (Pierre) Levesque of Decatur, TX, Thomas (Dawn) Blattner of Albany, MN, Christopher “Buddy” (Jennifer) Blattner of Queen Creek, AZ, and Henry (Angelena) Blattner of Avon, MN; grandchildren, Benjamin, Blake, Zach, Will, Ellie, Paige, Hayden, and Maya; Siblings, Bill (Theresa) Scepaniak, Robert (Cindy) Scepaniak, and Joseph (Brenda) Scepaniak.

She is preceded in death by her parents and Godson Joshua Scepaniak.