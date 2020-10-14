Joan Woyke, 80, Kimball

October 21, 1939 - October 7, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Luxemburg, MN for Joan Woyke, age 80, who died Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call 10:00 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Tuesday morning at the church.

Joan was born in Beardsley, MN to Charles and Isabell (Lewis) Simon. She married Virgil Hommerding in 1963. She married Eldon Woyke in 1989.

Joan was an LPN at the St. Cloud Hospital, Sterling Park Nursing Home and did Home Health care. She was a member of St. Wendelin Parish and St. Wendelin Christian Women. Joan enjoyed baking, cooking, knitting, crocheting, embroidering, and any kind of craft.

She is survived by her children, Theresa (Lyle) Goff, Patricia Schmidt, Karen (Scott) Pope, Christopher (Sarah) Hommerding; siblings, John (Elaine) Simon, Jan (Fran) Dehmer, Bill Simon, Joe (Lois) Simon, Ray (Sharon) Simon, Jessie Simon; grandchildren, Brandon (Jenny) Goff, Abbey (Brian) Olson, Tiffany Hechtel, Rachel Schmidt, Clay Hommerding, Anita Hechtel, Zach Hommerding, Nikolas Hommerding; great grandchildren, Jackson Noyes, Harrison Noyes, and Owen Hechtel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Isabell Simon; son, Peter Hommerding; brothers, Lawrence Simon, Richard Simon, sisters-in-law, Martha Simon and Mary Simon.