July 16, 1936 - February 9, 2026

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday February 12, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Joan B. Schimnich who passed away at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home on Monday. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will take place at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery Near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Joan was born on July 16, 1936 in Dickinson, ND to John and Anna (Rudnick) Winczewski. She married Jerome Schimnich on September 3, 1962 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Sartell. Joan was a homemaker and also worked at the St. Cloud Hospital and Lanz Optical. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and volunteered at Sacred Heart School for over 30 years. Joan enjoyed gardening, dogs, horses, flowers and talking on the phone with her friends.

She is survived by her son, John (Carol) of Sauk Rapids and grandchildren, Joey, Emily and Heidi.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents; husband Jerry; sister, Delores Winczewski; brother George Winczewski; and beloved dog, Tinker.