Joan R. Roda, 88, St. Cloud

August 30, 1934 - July 31, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Lower Church for Joan R. Roda, age 88, of St. Cloud, who died Monday, July 31, 2023 at her home. Reverend Steven Binsfeld will officiate. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Joan was born on August 30, 1934 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to the late Michael and Monica (Thielen) Schneider. She grew up and lived in St. Cloud all of her life. Joan married Roy Roda on September 4, 1954 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Cathedral parish. She also was a member of the Daughters of Isabella.

Joan loved music and was a lifetime member of the St. Mary’s Cathedral Choir. She also sang with the St. Cloud Chapter of the Sweet Adelines Chorus and was the director for 10 years. Above all she treasured time with loved ones.

Joan is survived by her children, Mike (Mary) Roda of St. Cloud, Mari Jo Roda of Minneapolis; granddaughters, Dana Furman (Brad Gruenes) and Kelly (Joe) Kerber; three great grandchildren, Alayna, Mia, Emmie; sister, Patsy (Mark) Latzka of St. Cloud; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy in 2003; and sisters, Harriet Shaw, Doloris Posch and Anna Mae Kampa.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.