Joan R. Ludick, 81, St. Joseph (formerly of Streamwood, IL)

July 4, 1940 - March 23, 2022

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph, MN for Joan R. Ludick, age 81, of St. Joseph, MN and formerly of Streamwood, IL, who passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Inurnment will be in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery Columbarium in St. Joseph. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Heritage Hall.

Joan was born on July 4, 1940 to Edward and Loretta (Mishke) Jaszkowski in Chicago, Illinois. She was united in marriage to Robert B. Ludick on June 3, 1961 at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church in Chicago, IL. Joan worked as a School Secretary for Elgin School District U-46 for over 30 years. She was a long-time member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Streamwood and more recently St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Joan will be remembered for her love of family, taking pictures and generous spirit.

She is survived by her children, Mark (Karen) of Milton, GA, Dcn. Matthew (Denise) of St. Joseph, MN, Paul of Streamwood, IL and Greg (Erin) of New London, WI; grandchildren, Shanna (Jeremy) Patrick and Rachel Ludick, Sr. M. Kateri Ludick, SCMC and Mary Kate (Robert) Mouton, and Payton and Julia Ludick; great-grandsons, Jackson and Asher Patrick, and Leo Mouton; brothers, Br. Edward Jaszkowski, CR and Walter (Sheila) Jaszkowski; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Robert on July 4, 1993; parents; and cherished friend, Dan O’Gara.

A special thank you to the staff of St. Benedict’s Senior Community for their loving and compassionate care of Joan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Sisters of Charity of Our Lady Mother of the Church: P.O. Box 691 Baltic, CT 06330.