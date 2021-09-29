Joan P. Moser, 81, Richmond

February 28, 1940 - September 21, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Joan P. Moser, age 81, who died Tuesday at her home. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

There will be a visitation from 8:30 a.m.-10:15 a.m. Saturday morning at St. Boniface Gathering Space.

Joan was born in Watkins, MN to Jacob and Lorraine (Hennen) Lutgen. She married Duane Moser November 26, 1959, in St. Nicholas, MN.

Joan enjoyed baking, canning, playing cards, old time music and dancing. She loved being at the lake and spending time with grandkids and great grandkids. Joan volunteered at the Food Shelf, served Meals on Wheels and was a communion minister. She was a member of the Befrienders Program, Senior Center, St. Boniface Catholic Church, and Christian Women.

She is survived by her husband, Duane; children, Kevin (Karen), Karen (Joe) McQuillan, Kris Heinen (Scot Milstroh); siblings, Joyce (Richard) Loesch, Agnes (+Donald) Lutgen; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Donald Lutgen.