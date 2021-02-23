Joan M. Thompson, 97, St. Cloud

June 13, 1923 - February 20, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Joan M. Thompson of St. Cloud. Joan passed away peacefully, on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Deacon Steven Yanish will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Joan was born June 13, 1923 in St. Cloud to Joseph and Katherine (Monn) Borgerding. She married Lawrence Thompson on June 13, 1945. Joan helped support the war effort during WWII as a “Rosy the Rivetter.” Joan lived in St. Cloud all of her life, after the loss of her husband in 1964 she returned to work at Stearns MFG and at Franklin MFG for 18 years. She was a loving and giving person who liked nothing more than spending time with her friends and family. Joan was a long-time member of VFW Post #428 Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her children, Mary Jo Annis, Wayne Thompson, William (Ruth) Thompson, all of St. Cloud, Thomas Thompson of Ferndale, WA and Beth Thompson of St. Cloud; twelve grandchildren and over twenty great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; her parents; four sisters, Celine, Lucille, Alice and Catherine.