Joan M. Severson, 72, St. Cloud

December 7, 1951 – November 10, 2024

Memorial Services will be held at a later date, by the family, for Joan M. Severson, age 72, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Joan was born on December 7, 1951 to Ervin and Genevieve (Billig) Lehnen in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She grew up in the St. Cloud area and graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1970. She was united in marriage to Paul A. Severson on September 16, 1972 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Joan was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was the consummate, stay at home mom, who selflessly raised her family and provided day care for her grandchildren. Though Joan was a quiet individual, she will be remembered for her love of going to the casino, baking and cooking for her family, especially her World Class Potato Salad.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Paul; children, Jason, Robbin (Jeff) Bauer, Kenneth, and Anthony; nine grandsons and one granddaughter; sister, Barb (Dan) Boom; brother, Gary (Jan) Lehnen; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents.

A special thank you to the staff of Good Shepherd Community and the St. Cloud Hospital for their loving and compassionate care of Joan.