Joan M. Akers, 67, Zimmerman

September 20, 1952 - May 15, 2020

Joan M. Akers passed away on May 15, 2020, at her home in Zimmerman, MN. A private family visitation and service will be held at the Williams Dingman Funeral Home in Princeton. Burial will take place in Baldwin Cemetery following services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in remembrance of Joan.

Joan Mary Biniek was born on September 20, 1952, to Theodore, Sr. and Theresa (Gappa) Biniek in Upsala, MN. She graduated from Upsala High School and went on to waitress for many years at the K-Bob Café in Princeton, and Sparky’s in Anoka. She was married to Gary Lawrence Akers on June 5, 2002, in Anoka and they were together for over 38 years before he passed away on February 21, 2016.

Joan was the baby of her family of seven siblings, and was cared for by her family after her mother passed away when she was young. She was very close to her nieces and nephews because they were closer in age, and was very involved in their lives, always a good listener and shoulder to lean on. She was vibrant and outgoing, and enjoyed meeting friends as she waitressed. She enjoyed motorcycling with Gary, fishing on Little Rabbit Lake, and being with her cats. Above all else, Joan will be remembered for being an amazing wife, sister, aunt, and friend to all who knew her.

Joan is survived by her stepson, Erik (Rebecca) Akers; step-grandson, Matthew Akers; and two step great-granchildren; siblings, Richard (Carol) Biniek, Margaret Tomczik, and Walter (Julie) Biniek; brother-in-law, Ken Stodolka, Sr.; sister-in-law, Bernadette Biniek; 19 nieces and nephews; special friend, Jim Watts; and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary in 2016; and siblings, Monica Stodolka, Theodore Biniek, Jr., and Theresa (Lee) Gaub.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association or your local humane society.