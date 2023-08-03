Joan E. Bergo, 87, St. Cloud

June 16, 1936 - August 2, 2023

attachment-Joan Bergo loading...

Joan E. Bergo, age 87, of St. Cloud, MN passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at the Therapy Suites, Sartell, MN. She was surrounded with love with family at her side. A memorial service will take place on Friday, August 11 at 10:30am, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Joan was born June 16, 1936, to Kenneth and Marion (Lyons) McGovern in Minneapolis, MN. She was blessed to have had four children with her former husband Allan Bergo. She enjoyed quilting, being involved at church, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Joal (Frank) Peitz, Julie Peabody, John (Lana) Bergo, Jennifer (Bill) Winkelman; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Marlys McGinn; and former spouse Allan.

Memorials are preferred to be donated to the American Diabetes Association.