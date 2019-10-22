Joan A. Traut, 93, Sartell and formerly of St. Stephen

February 14, 1926 - October 18, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Joan A. Traut, age 93, of Sartell and formerly of St. Stephen, who passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Reverend Eugene Doyle will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday all at the St. Stephen Catholic Church Parish Hall. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the St. Stephen Catholic Church Parish Hall.

Joan was born on February 14, 1926 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Alphonse and Dorothy (Krippner) Feddema. Joan graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1944. She married Walter Traut on May 1, 1947 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Joan farmed with her husband in the St. Stephen area until 1981. She was also employed by the St. Cloud V.A. Health Care System for 18 years. She was a member of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, the Daughters of Isabella, Catholic United Financial and a former member of the Christian Women.

Survivors include her children, Helen (Kevin) Tadych, Robert (Jodi) Traut; four grandchildren, Alicia (David) Carlson, Brianna Traut, Calli (Cody) Anderson, Mitchell (Abby) Tadych; five great-grandchildren, Knox, Ayden, Bennett, Henry, Ruby Jo and one on the way; two brothers, Richard (Rita) Feddema, and Eugene Feddema; and one sister Eileen Iburg.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter Traut; sister, Marie Stock; and sister in-law, Shirley Feddema.

Memorials may be directed to the Poor Clare Nuns of St. Clare’s Monastery in Sauk Rapids or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.