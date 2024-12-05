Jingle & Mingle Events this Saturday in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The holiday season will be on full display this Saturday in Sauk Rapids. Their annual Jingle and Mingle will be taking place.

Organizer Marla Elness says the Artisan Market is back this year from 9:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Riverside Terrace.

In addition to an Artisan Market, we've added a Business Market, which is also from 9:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Sauk Rapids Government Center on Summit Avenue North. So, you'll want to get to both markets.

Santa will be at the Business Market throughout the day. Also new this year is Jingle Bingo. Pick up a bingo card at Riverside Terrace to play, visit participating businesses to get stamps, and have a chance to win the $250 cash prize.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Other events during the day include Llama Wonderama, horse-drawn wagon rides, the Benton County Historical Museum open house, a living nativity, and the lighted parade which starts at 5:00 p.m. on 2nd Avenue.

Jingle & Mingle, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Jingle & Mingle, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

Elness says they've also added a new Christmas concert this year.

And this is not just singing; they've got musical instruments, they've got bands and choirs, quartets and handbell choirs, and soloists. There's talent from the whole area and you'll want to see that.

The concert is at the Sauk Rapids-Rice High School Performing Arts Center. It is free to attend, but they will be accepting donations.

READ RELATED ARTICLES